Psi Upsilon Chapter of the Omega Psi Phi Fraternity donates coats to kids in need

LAWTON, OK (KSWO)- The Psi Upsilon Chapter of the Omega Psi Phi Fraternity donated coats to high school students in need today. The Chapter stopped at Lawton High School to give the coats to students before they leave for winter break.

They started gathering taking donations in November and were able to give away around 40 coats.

Chapter President Michael Forrest says that he has seen the need first hand:

“I’m also a teacher so I’ve identified that we have children coming in without coats so, at the meeting, we decided that we wanted to continue to do something to uplift the community.”



Forrest says that this year’s drive was such a success that they plan on doing this for many years to come.

