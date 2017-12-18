Burn ban enacted in Stephens County - KSWO, Lawton, OK- Wichita Falls, TX: News, Weather, Sports. ABC, 24/7, Telemundo -

Burn ban enacted in Stephens County

By Rhiannon Poolaw, Digital Producer
Connect

STEPHENS COUNTY, OK (KSWO)- A burn ban has been declared for Stephens County. The county commissioners have identified an extreme fire danger.

Any activity that may cause a forest, grass, range, crop or other wildlands fire is banned. That includes campfires, bonfires, and burning trash. 

If anyone is caught violating the burn ban, they may be charged with a misdemeanor and subject to a fine of up to $500 and/or imprisonment of up to one year.

