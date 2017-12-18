Local business leaders learn more about the OK Corporation Commi - KSWO, Lawton, OK- Wichita Falls, TX: News, Weather, Sports. ABC, 24/7, Telemundo -

Local business leaders learn more about the OK Corporation Commission

By Caitlin Williams, Anchor
Connect

LAWTON, OK (KSWO)- Local business leaders learned more about the Oklahoma Corporation Commission today.

The Commission regulates everything from gasoline to electricity, and natural gas rates. Because energy is key to everyone's lives, it is important to know how we get it and pay for it.

The supply will help grow Oklahoma as a state:

"It's great to have the business community to join with regulators to understand how each part plays to grow not only Lawton Fort Sill, but also the state of Oklahoma,” explained Keith Marple, the district director of CenterPoint Energy.

The forum was hosted by CenterPoint Energy along with AEP and PSO. Commissioner Dana Murphy was the guest speaker.

Copyright 2017 KSWO. All rights reserved.

  • Local NewsNewsMore>>

  • Under Trump, climate change not a national security threat

    Under Trump, climate change not a national security threat

    Monday, December 18 2017 5:10 AM EST2017-12-18 10:10:02 GMT
    Tuesday, December 19 2017 10:53 AM EST2017-12-19 15:53:14 GMT

    The Republican president will detail his plans Monday, which could sharply alter the United States' relationships with the rest of the world.

    The Republican president will detail his plans Monday, which could sharply alter the United States' relationships with the rest of the world.

  • GOP set to roll $1.5T final tax bill through House, Senate

    GOP set to roll $1.5T final tax bill through House, Senate

    Tuesday, December 19 2017 3:40 AM EST2017-12-19 08:40:57 GMT
    Tuesday, December 19 2017 10:52 AM EST2017-12-19 15:52:52 GMT

    The Republicans' final drive to deliver the tax package to an eager President Donald Trump begins Tuesday with a vote in the House.

    The Republicans' final drive to deliver the tax package to an eager President Donald Trump begins Tuesday with a vote in the House.

  • Airlines inch back to normal flow after Atlanta airport fire

    Airlines inch back to normal flow after Atlanta airport fire

    Tuesday, December 19 2017 3:31 AM EST2017-12-19 08:31:01 GMT
    Tuesday, December 19 2017 10:52 AM EST2017-12-19 15:52:01 GMT

    It will take a few days to get the hundreds of thousands of grounded passengers to their final destinations, said the president of an airline consulting firm. In rare cases, some passengers won't arrive until Thursday.

    It will take a few days to get the hundreds of thousands of grounded passengers to their final destinations, said the president of an airline consulting firm. In rare cases, some passengers won't arrive until Thursday.

    •   
Powered by Frankly