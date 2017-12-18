Local business leaders learn more about the OK Corporation Commission

LAWTON, OK (KSWO)- Local business leaders learned more about the Oklahoma Corporation Commission today.



The Commission regulates everything from gasoline to electricity, and natural gas rates. Because energy is key to everyone's lives, it is important to know how we get it and pay for it.

The supply will help grow Oklahoma as a state:



"It's great to have the business community to join with regulators to understand how each part plays to grow not only Lawton Fort Sill, but also the state of Oklahoma,” explained Keith Marple, the district director of CenterPoint Energy.



The forum was hosted by CenterPoint Energy along with AEP and PSO. Commissioner Dana Murphy was the guest speaker.

