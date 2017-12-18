Comanche County Sheriff’s Dept. makes special holiday deliveries

COMANCHE COUNTY, OK (KSWO)- Comanche County Sheriff Kenny Stradley and his department have been busy spreading Christmas cheer.

For the past 29 years, Stradley and deputies have been delivering hams, toys and gift cards to those who need a little help during the holiday season.

The sheriff says it's all thanks to generous donors in the county who pitched in money to help:

"It's just a great feeling, a great feeling to help others. if you haven't done that try it, help others and you'll really have a great feeling inside."

This year the department was able to deliver about 200 hams and 100 bags of toys.

