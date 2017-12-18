Central High student signs with Northern Oklahoma College softba - KSWO, Lawton, OK- Wichita Falls, TX: News, Weather, Sports. ABC, 24/7, Telemundo -

Central High student signs with Northern Oklahoma College softball

By Sharicka Brackens, Producer
Connect

CENTRAL HIGH, OK (KSWO)- A senior from Central High School has secured her spot to play softball at the next level. Kylee Jo Sparks signed to Northern Oklahoma College today.

She played catcher in high school, but now she'll get a chance to play every position.

Kylee says she knew NOC was the school for her, after attending a camp there:

"After that, they called me, and we just went from there… It feels great. I'm excited to get to play at the next level.”

Sparks is a three-sport athlete at Central High. She plays fast pitch, slow pitch, and basketball.

Her softball coach describes her as a really good athlete who knows the game as well as anyone. He says she's also a team leader and a good role model for the younger girls.

Copyright 2017 KSWO. All rights reserved.

  • Local NewsNewsMore>>

  • A CDC ban on 'fetus' and 'transgender?' Experts alarmed

    A CDC ban on 'fetus' and 'transgender?' Experts alarmed

    Saturday, December 16 2017 7:49 PM EST2017-12-17 00:49:07 GMT
    Tuesday, December 19 2017 11:11 AM EST2017-12-19 16:11:02 GMT

    Health leaders say they are alarmed about reports that officials at the nation's top public health agency are being told not to use certain words in official budget documents, including "fetus," and "transgender.".

    Health leaders say they are alarmed about reports that officials at the nation's top public health agency are being told not to use certain words in official budget documents, including "fetus," and "transgender.".

  • Under Trump, climate change not a national security threat

    Under Trump, climate change not a national security threat

    Monday, December 18 2017 5:10 AM EST2017-12-18 10:10:02 GMT
    Tuesday, December 19 2017 10:53 AM EST2017-12-19 15:53:14 GMT

    The Republican president will detail his plans Monday, which could sharply alter the United States' relationships with the rest of the world.

    The Republican president will detail his plans Monday, which could sharply alter the United States' relationships with the rest of the world.

  • GOP set to roll $1.5T final tax bill through House, Senate

    GOP set to roll $1.5T final tax bill through House, Senate

    Tuesday, December 19 2017 3:40 AM EST2017-12-19 08:40:57 GMT
    Tuesday, December 19 2017 10:52 AM EST2017-12-19 15:52:52 GMT

    The Republicans' final drive to deliver the tax package to an eager President Donald Trump begins Tuesday with a vote in the House.

    The Republicans' final drive to deliver the tax package to an eager President Donald Trump begins Tuesday with a vote in the House.

    •   
Powered by Frankly