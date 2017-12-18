Central High student signs with Northern Oklahoma College softball

CENTRAL HIGH, OK (KSWO)- A senior from Central High School has secured her spot to play softball at the next level. Kylee Jo Sparks signed to Northern Oklahoma College today.

She played catcher in high school, but now she'll get a chance to play every position.

Kylee says she knew NOC was the school for her, after attending a camp there:

"After that, they called me, and we just went from there… It feels great. I'm excited to get to play at the next level.”



Sparks is a three-sport athlete at Central High. She plays fast pitch, slow pitch, and basketball.

Her softball coach describes her as a really good athlete who knows the game as well as anyone. He says she's also a team leader and a good role model for the younger girls.

