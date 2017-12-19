Owners of Oklahoma diabetic supply firm indicted for fraud

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) - A 115-count indictment has been returned by a federal grand jury against the owners of a diabetic supply company accused of filing false claims with the Oklahoma Health Care Authority.

Federal and state prosecutors said Monday the indictment was returned against 55-year-old Eunja Vasquez and 61-year-old Lawrence Vasquez, both of Edmond.

The indictment alleges that the couple's Oklahoma City company, Mercy Diabetic Supply, Inc., submitted claims for insulin pump supplies for 29 Medicaid beneficiaries who didn't use insulin pumps to treat their diabetes and whose physicians didn't prescribe them. The indictment says some weren't even diagnosed with diabetes.

If convicted, the Vasquezes could each be sentenced to up to 10 years and fined $250,000 on each count. Their attorney, Jack S. Dawson, didn't immediately return a telephone call seeking comment.

