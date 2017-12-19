Bixby PS to decide on superintendent’s fate during board meeting

BIXBY, OK (KSWO)- The Bixby Public School Board is set to make a decision regarding the district superintendent at a board meeting tonight.

This comes after allegations that a high school student was sexually assaulted by members of the football team while at a function at the superintendent's home.

The superintendent's resignation is on the schedule for tonight's meeting. The board is also set to appoint an interim superintendent tonight.

Copyright 2017 KSWO. All rights reserved.