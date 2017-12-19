5 Chickasha PS employees suspended without definite cause

CHICKASHA, OK (KSWO)- After five Chickasha school district employees were suspended last week, hundreds are wondering what led up to the 10-day suspension. The crowd at last night's school board meeting was so large it had to be moved the school's activity center.

An attorney for Chickasha Public Schools said the suspensions include four administrators and one support staff who were accused of things such as ‘failure to report child abuse of special needs students’ and ‘embezzlement of taxpayer dollars.’

The board went into two executive sessions and did not address the crowd or the actions taken last week.

"The fact that has been done and was so secretive, I think it makes it seem like we have to do something because we know nothing," explained former board member Karen Horn.

The district's lawyer said more information would be released in the coming days.

Some community members say the suspensions are an act of retaliation. They say the accused were protesting actions taken by the superintendent, who's recently taken a leave of absence.

Another school board meeting is set for later today.

