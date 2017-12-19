SILVER ALERT: Sisters missing from Choctaw area

CHOCTAW, OK (KSWO)- Authorities in Oklahoma have canceled a silver alert for two sisters out of Choctaw.

Tina Davis and Linda McMillen have been found.

They were last seen around 11:00 Sunday night on Creekside Drive in Choctaw. Authorities say both sisters are diabetic and Linda is bipolar. They say neither of them had their medication. They were believed to be in a red 2005 Ford XST with Oklahoma license plate CIL 649. The vehicle has a retired Army sticker and yellow 45th infantry Thunderbird sticker on the rear window.

