Feds to Investigate OK Dept of Health

OKLAHOMA CITY, OK (KSWO) - The FBI and the Office of the Inspector General of the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) are joining the Oklahoma Attorney General’s investigation into the misuse of federal funds at the Oklahoma State Department of Health (OSDH).

“I appreciate the collaboration of the FBI and HHS in ensuring that we can conduct a thorough and exacting review of the situation at OSDH,” Attorney General Hunter said. “We will get to the bottom of what happened there.”

The agency has experienced a $30 million shortfall. Hunter says they will examine the management of state and federal money at the Health Department.

Several top Health Department officials have resigned.

The Legislature’s special session last month appropriated $30 million so the agency could pay its bills.

