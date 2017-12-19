Feds to Investigate OK Dept of Health

The Republican president will detail his plans Monday, which could sharply alter the United States' relationships with the rest of the world.
The Republicans' final drive to deliver the tax package to an eager President Donald Trump begins Tuesday with a vote in the House.
It will take a few days to get the hundreds of thousands of grounded passengers to their final destinations, said the president of an airline consulting firm. In rare cases, some passengers won't arrive until Thursday.
Four earthquakes, including a magnitude 4.0 temblor, have rattled areas of northern and western Oklahoma.
A University of Oklahoma regent who likened gay people to pedophiles has made a public apology during an appearance with the leader of an LGBTQ advocacy group and reiterated that he doesn't plan to resign.
