Oklahoma Supreme Court strikes down new drunken driving law

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) - The Oklahoma Supreme Court has ruled that a new drunken-driving law that created a new program for first-time DUI offenders and abolished the appeals process for those trying to keep their licenses after a DUI arrest is unconstitutional.

In 5-4 decision, the state's highest court invalidated the Impaired Driving Elimination Act Tuesday because it violates a state constitutional guideline that legislation pertain to a single subject.

The court's majority opinion states that the new law contains 17 sections pertaining to, among other things, revocation of driver's licenses, ignition interlock devices and blood and breath tests. The court previously blocked the law from going into effect.

A lawsuit alleged that the law denied due process rights. A spokeswoman for the Attorney General's Office didn't immediately return a telephone call seeking comment.

