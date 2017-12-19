University of Oklahoma regent apologies for anti-gay remarks - KSWO, Lawton, OK- Wichita Falls, TX: News, Weather, Sports. ABC, 24/7, Telemundo -

University of Oklahoma regent apologies for anti-gay remarks

(Source Twitter) (Source Twitter)

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) - A University of Oklahoma regent who likened gay people to pedophiles has made a public apology during an appearance with the leader of an LGBTQ advocacy group and reiterated that he doesn't plan to resign.

Kirk Humphreys said Tuesday that his comments during an Oklahoma City public affairs TV show that aired Dec. 10 went "off the rails." Humphreys read from a statement saying he regrets hurting people.

Humphreys says he doesn't plan to resign from the university's board of regents or from the board of Oklahoma City-based utility OGE Energy Corp.

Freedom Oklahoma Director Troy Stevenson says his group will host a community forum with Humphreys at OU in January.

Stevenson didn't renew his call for Humphreys to resign but says he opposes Humphreys becoming chairman of the board of regents.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • Local NewsNewsMore>>

  • House passes massive tax package; Senate to vote next

    House passes massive tax package; Senate to vote next

    Tuesday, December 19 2017 3:40 AM EST2017-12-19 08:40:57 GMT
    Tuesday, December 19 2017 5:05 PM EST2017-12-19 22:05:27 GMT

    The Republicans' final drive to deliver the tax package to an eager President Donald Trump begins Tuesday with a vote in the House.

    The Republicans' final drive to deliver the tax package to an eager President Donald Trump begins Tuesday with a vote in the House.

  • FBI involved with airport blackout probe; no sign of terror

    FBI involved with airport blackout probe; no sign of terror

    Tuesday, December 19 2017 3:31 AM EST2017-12-19 08:31:01 GMT
    Tuesday, December 19 2017 5:03 PM EST2017-12-19 22:03:31 GMT

    It will take a few days to get the hundreds of thousands of grounded passengers to their final destinations, said the president of an airline consulting firm. In rare cases, some passengers won't arrive until Thursday.

    It will take a few days to get the hundreds of thousands of grounded passengers to their final destinations, said the president of an airline consulting firm. In rare cases, some passengers won't arrive until Thursday.

  • Baby girl born from embryo frozen for 24 years

    Baby girl born from embryo frozen for 24 years

    Tuesday, December 19 2017 4:17 PM EST2017-12-19 21:17:00 GMT
    Tuesday, December 19 2017 4:28 PM EST2017-12-19 21:28:06 GMT

    Emma Wren was born Nov. 25, 2017 after being frozen as an embryo for 24 years.

    Emma Wren was born Nov. 25, 2017 after being frozen as an embryo for 24 years.

    •   
Powered by Frankly