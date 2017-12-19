Cameron University seeks volunteers for Martin Luther King Jr. Day of Service

LAWTON, OK (KSWO)- Cameron University and the Lawton-Fort Sill community will participate in the national Martin Luther King Jr. Day of Service on January 15, 2018.

CU officials are hoping to recruit over 300 volunteers for the event.

To volunteer, register online at www.cameron.edu/mlkcelebration/dayofservice or call the Office of Campus Life at (580) 581-2217.

Information provided by Cameron University.