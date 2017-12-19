Lawton 1st Assembly spreads Christmas cheer at EMS - KSWO, Lawton, OK- Wichita Falls, TX: News, Weather, Sports. ABC, 24/7, Telemundo -

Lawton 1st Assembly spreads Christmas cheer at EMS

By Rhiannon Poolaw, Digital Producer
Connect

LAWTON, OK (KSWO)- Members of Lawton First Assembly visited Eisenhower Middle School in Lawton today to spread some Christmas cheer.

It's all part of the Red and Green Revolution. For the past 6 years, the church has taken the time to help schools across the community decorate for the holidays. This year's theme is 'I will share my joy with others.'

Today, they hosted the Joy Assembly to bring cheer to teachers, students, and their families.

Greg Erway says that this is the perfect way to teach the real reason for the season:

“We talk about joy. We talk about peace. We talk about love. Joy is something we built this program around. It's a sure word. It's a happy word. It's a world kids can grab a hold of and put into their lives. And, hopefully, it helps them learn the true meaning of Christmas-- it's about giving, not receiving.”

IKE Middle School students enjoyed games, skits, and even a special gift today. The church says this is a tradition they are committed to continuing.

Copyright 2017 KSWO. All rights reserved.

  • Local NewsNewsMore>>

  • House passes massive tax package; Senate to vote next

    House passes massive tax package; Senate to vote next

    Tuesday, December 19 2017 3:40 AM EST2017-12-19 08:40:57 GMT
    Tuesday, December 19 2017 5:05 PM EST2017-12-19 22:05:27 GMT

    The Republicans' final drive to deliver the tax package to an eager President Donald Trump begins Tuesday with a vote in the House.

    The Republicans' final drive to deliver the tax package to an eager President Donald Trump begins Tuesday with a vote in the House.

  • FBI involved with airport blackout probe; no sign of terror

    FBI involved with airport blackout probe; no sign of terror

    Tuesday, December 19 2017 3:31 AM EST2017-12-19 08:31:01 GMT
    Tuesday, December 19 2017 5:03 PM EST2017-12-19 22:03:31 GMT

    It will take a few days to get the hundreds of thousands of grounded passengers to their final destinations, said the president of an airline consulting firm. In rare cases, some passengers won't arrive until Thursday.

    It will take a few days to get the hundreds of thousands of grounded passengers to their final destinations, said the president of an airline consulting firm. In rare cases, some passengers won't arrive until Thursday.

  • Baby girl born from embryo frozen for 24 years

    Baby girl born from embryo frozen for 24 years

    Tuesday, December 19 2017 4:17 PM EST2017-12-19 21:17:00 GMT
    Tuesday, December 19 2017 4:28 PM EST2017-12-19 21:28:06 GMT

    Emma Wren was born Nov. 25, 2017 after being frozen as an embryo for 24 years.

    Emma Wren was born Nov. 25, 2017 after being frozen as an embryo for 24 years.

    •   
Powered by Frankly