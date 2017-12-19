Lawton 1st Assembly spreads Christmas cheer at EMS

The Republicans' final drive to deliver the tax package to an eager President Donald Trump begins Tuesday with a vote in the House.
The Republicans' final drive to deliver the tax package to an eager President Donald Trump begins Tuesday with a vote in the House.
It will take a few days to get the hundreds of thousands of grounded passengers to their final destinations, said the president of an airline consulting firm. In rare cases, some passengers won't arrive until Thursday.
It will take a few days to get the hundreds of thousands of grounded passengers to their final destinations, said the president of an airline consulting firm. In rare cases, some passengers won't arrive until Thursday.
Emma Wren was born Nov. 25, 2017 after being frozen as an embryo for 24 years.
Emma Wren was born Nov. 25, 2017 after being frozen as an embryo for 24 years.
Lawton's Fraternal Order of Police are helping out Classic Chevrolet to make sure nobody goes without this Christmas. The Fraternal Order of Police set up at the dealership today to ask for donations that will be distributed to families in Lawton. They even brought over toys they had left over from the Lawton Police Department Christmas Party to donate. This gives the department a chance to really engage with the community during the holiday season.
Lawton's Fraternal Order of Police are helping out Classic Chevrolet to make sure nobody goes without this Christmas. The Fraternal Order of Police set up at the dealership today to ask for donations that will be distributed to families in Lawton. They even brought over toys they had left over from the Lawton Police Department Christmas Party to donate. This gives the department a chance to really engage with the community during the holiday season.
"Net neutrality" regulations, designed to prevent internet service providers like Verizon, AT&T, Comcast and Charter from favoring some sites and apps over others, are on the chopping block.
"Net neutrality" regulations, designed to prevent internet service providers like Verizon, AT&T, Comcast and Charter from favoring some sites and apps over others, are on the chopping block.