Lawton 1st Assembly spreads Christmas cheer at EMS

LAWTON, OK (KSWO)- Members of Lawton First Assembly visited Eisenhower Middle School in Lawton today to spread some Christmas cheer.

It's all part of the Red and Green Revolution. For the past 6 years, the church has taken the time to help schools across the community decorate for the holidays. This year's theme is 'I will share my joy with others.'



Today, they hosted the Joy Assembly to bring cheer to teachers, students, and their families.



Greg Erway says that this is the perfect way to teach the real reason for the season:

“We talk about joy. We talk about peace. We talk about love. Joy is something we built this program around. It's a sure word. It's a happy word. It's a world kids can grab a hold of and put into their lives. And, hopefully, it helps them learn the true meaning of Christmas-- it's about giving, not receiving.”



IKE Middle School students enjoyed games, skits, and even a special gift today. The church says this is a tradition they are committed to continuing.

