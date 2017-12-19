Lawton's Fraternal Order of Police and Classic Chevy makes sure no one goes without this holiday season

LAWTON, OK (KSWO)- Lawton's Fraternal Order of Police are helping out Classic Chevrolet to make sure nobody goes without this Christmas.



The Fraternal Order of Police set up at the dealership today to ask for donations that will be distributed to families in Lawton. They even brought over toys they had left over from the Lawton Police Department Christmas Party to donate.

This gives the department a chance to really engage with the community during the holiday season.

"Being able to bridge that gap between us and them is important and we always want to do that. Anytime we can come out and put our stamp on it and help out another organization, we always want to be a part of it,” said LPD PIO SGT. Timothy Jenkins.

The drive has ended. However, if you'd like to donate, Classic Chevrolet of Lawton will accept toys and make sure they find children in need.

