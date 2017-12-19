Lawton's Fraternal Order of Police and Classic Chevy makes sure - KSWO, Lawton, OK- Wichita Falls, TX: News, Weather, Sports. ABC, 24/7, Telemundo -

Lawton's Fraternal Order of Police and Classic Chevy makes sure no one goes without this holiday season

By Caitlin Williams, Anchor
Connect

LAWTON, OK (KSWO)- Lawton's Fraternal Order of Police are helping out Classic Chevrolet to make sure nobody goes without this Christmas.

The Fraternal Order of Police set up at the dealership today to ask for donations that will be distributed to families in Lawton. They even brought over toys they had left over from the Lawton Police Department Christmas Party to donate.

This gives the department a chance to really engage with the community during the holiday season.

"Being able to bridge that gap between us and them is important and we always want to do that. Anytime we can come out and put our stamp on it and help out another organization, we always want to be a part of it,” said LPD PIO SGT. Timothy Jenkins.

The drive has ended. However, if you'd like to donate, Classic Chevrolet of Lawton will accept toys and make sure they find children in need.

Copyright 2017 KSWO. All rights reserved.

  • Local NewsNewsMore>>

  • GOP on the verge of huge tax overhaul _ with one hiccup

    GOP on the verge of huge tax overhaul _ with one hiccup

    Tuesday, December 19 2017 3:40 AM EST2017-12-19 08:40:57 GMT
    Tuesday, December 19 2017 7:41 PM EST2017-12-20 00:41:58 GMT

    The Republicans' final drive to deliver the tax package to an eager President Donald Trump begins Tuesday with a vote in the House.

    The Republicans' final drive to deliver the tax package to an eager President Donald Trump begins Tuesday with a vote in the House.

  • FBI involved with airport blackout probe; no sign of terror

    FBI involved with airport blackout probe; no sign of terror

    Tuesday, December 19 2017 3:31 AM EST2017-12-19 08:31:01 GMT
    Tuesday, December 19 2017 7:31 PM EST2017-12-20 00:31:52 GMT

    It will take a few days to get the hundreds of thousands of grounded passengers to their final destinations, said the president of an airline consulting firm. In rare cases, some passengers won't arrive until Thursday.

    It will take a few days to get the hundreds of thousands of grounded passengers to their final destinations, said the president of an airline consulting firm. In rare cases, some passengers won't arrive until Thursday.

  • Rail advocates among 3 killed in Washington state Amtrak derailment

    Rail advocates among 3 killed in Washington state Amtrak derailment

    Tuesday, December 19 2017 5:46 AM EST2017-12-19 10:46:16 GMT
    Tuesday, December 19 2017 7:22 PM EST2017-12-20 00:22:30 GMT

    The NTSB has not yet had the opportunity to interview the train's engineer, and crew were unaware if they knew the curve had a 30 mph limit.

    The NTSB has not yet had the opportunity to interview the train's engineer, and crew were unaware if they knew the curve had a 30 mph limit.

    •   
Powered by Frankly