Lawton Chamber of Commerce President and CEO bids farewell

LAWTON, OK (KSWO) – Lawton Fort Sill Chamber of Commerce President and CEO Debra Welch submitted her letter of resignation.

“Her letter is accepted with great appreciation for her service to the chamber and the community for over the past seven years,” said Chamber Board Chairman Nathan Slate. “We wish Debra and her family best wishes in all their endeavors.”

Effective Jan. 5, 2018, she will no longer be with Lawton Chamber of Commerce.

Copyright 2017 KSWO. All rights reserved.