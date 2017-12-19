Sheriff: Man shot by grandmother near Velma - KSWO, Lawton, OK- Wichita Falls, TX: News, Weather, Sports. ABC, 24/7, Telemundo -

Sheriff: Man shot by grandmother near Velma

By Monte Brown, Anchor
Connect

STEPHENS COUNTY, OK (KSWO) - A man was sent to a Duncan hospital late Tuesday afternoon after Stephens County authorities say his grandmother shot him.

It happened around 4:30 p.m. at a home near Velma. Sheriff Wayne McKinney says the grandmother called for help after her adult grandson began threatening people and she shot him. We're told he was hit in his thigh and is expected to recover.

The shooting is still under investigation and no arrests have been made. The sheriff says his department is working on a report for the District Attorney to decide if charges should be filed.

