Tillman County authorities investigate stolen farm equipment

TILLMAN CO., OK (KSWO)-Tillman County authorities are asking the public's help in finding some stolen farm equipment they say was taken sometime early Tuesday morning.
They say it includes a 2000 model John Deere 7610 with forward assist and a John Deere 740 loader.
The Tillman County Sheriff's department says they were taken from a location south of Frederick sometime between midnight and 9:00 a.m. Tuesday.
Investigators think the tractor was loaded onto a trailer near Highway 183.
Anyone with information should contact the Sheriff's Office at (580) 335-3013.
President Donald Trump cheered the lawmakers on, eager to claim his first major legislative victory.
A federal official told The Associated Press that investigators are looking into whether the engineer was distracted by the presence of an employee-in-training next to him in the locomotive.
The Senate intelligence committee has asked for documents from former presidential candidate Jill Stein as part of its probe into Russian interference in the 2016 election.
The Republicans' final drive to deliver the tax package to an eager President Donald Trump begins Tuesday with a vote in the House.
"Net neutrality" regulations, designed to prevent internet service providers like Verizon, AT&T, Comcast and Charter from favoring some sites and apps over others, are on the chopping block.
