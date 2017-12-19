Tillman County authorities investigate stolen farm equipment - KSWO, Lawton, OK- Wichita Falls, TX: News, Weather, Sports. ABC, 24/7, Telemundo -

Tillman County authorities investigate stolen farm equipment

By Paula Van Drisse, Anchor
TILLMAN CO., OK (KSWO)-Tillman County authorities are asking the public's help in finding some stolen farm equipment they say was taken sometime early Tuesday morning.

They say it includes a 2000 model John Deere 7610 with forward assist and a John Deere 740 loader. 

The Tillman County Sheriff's department says they were taken from a location south of Frederick sometime between midnight and 9:00 a.m. Tuesday.

Investigators think the tractor was loaded onto a trailer near Highway 183.

Anyone with information should contact the Sheriff's Office at (580) 335-3013.

