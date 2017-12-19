Tillman County authorities investigate stolen farm equipment

TILLMAN CO., OK (KSWO)-Tillman County authorities are asking the public's help in finding some stolen farm equipment they say was taken sometime early Tuesday morning.



They say it includes a 2000 model John Deere 7610 with forward assist and a John Deere 740 loader.

The Tillman County Sheriff's department says they were taken from a location south of Frederick sometime between midnight and 9:00 a.m. Tuesday.



Investigators think the tractor was loaded onto a trailer near Highway 183.



Anyone with information should contact the Sheriff's Office at (580) 335-3013.

