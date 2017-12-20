Superintendent out amid team sex assault case - KSWO, Lawton, OK- Wichita Falls, TX: News, Weather, Sports. ABC, 24/7, Telemundo -

Superintendent out amid team sex assault case

TULSA, Okla. (AP) - The Latest on the resignation of an Oklahoma school superintendent after alleged failure to promptly report sex assault of football player (all times local):

7:55 p.m.

An Oklahoma superintendent has resigned amid an investigation accusing school officials of failing to promptly report the sexual assault of a 16-year-old football player by several teammates.

The Bixby school board accepted the resignation Tuesday of Kyle Wood at a special meeting.

School administrators are accused of waiting eight days to report what they first deemed "an alleged hazing incident" after the player told them a teammate had inserted a pool cue into his anus through his shorts.

The board's decision not to suspend the accused officials pending the outcome of the investigation angered some in the community.

Wood's attorney, Paul DeMuro, says in a statement that his client didn't violate any law or school policy regarding reporting of child abuse and says Wood is cooperating with an outside investigation.

12:15 p.m.

An Oklahoma school board is set to consider the resignation of its superintendent amid an investigation accusing several officials of failing to immediately alert police after a 16-year-old football player said he was sexually assaulted by teammates.

The agenda for Tuesday's Bixby school board meeting includes a vote on entering executive session to discuss a resignation agreement for Superintendent Kyle Wood.

School administrators are accused of waiting eight days to report what they first deemed "an alleged hazing incident" after the player told them a teammate had inserted a pool cue into his anus through his shorts.

The board's decision not to suspend the accused officials pending the outcome of the investigation has angered some in the community.

Wood's attorney, Paul DeMuro, says he would comment after the meeting.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • Local NewsNewsMore>>

  • Prosecutor: Getting team sex assault case info 'difficult'

    Prosecutor: Getting team sex assault case info 'difficult'

    Wednesday, December 20 2017 3:39 PM EST2017-12-20 20:39:59 GMT

    A prosecutor says it's been "frustratingly difficult" obtaining key details from an Oklahoma school district being investigated for failing to immediately alert police after a 16-year-old football player said...

    A prosecutor says it's been "frustratingly difficult" obtaining key details from an Oklahoma school district being investigated for failing to immediately alert police after a 16-year-old football player said he was...

  • Oklahoma opioid commission creates proposal for lawmakers

    Oklahoma opioid commission creates proposal for lawmakers

    Wednesday, December 20 2017 3:41 PM EST2017-12-20 20:41:04 GMT

    The Oklahoma attorney general’s opioid commission has proposed changes to law enforcement, new rules for prescribers and increased data collection. The Oklahoman reports that the commission laid out five initial recommendations during a meeting Tuesday. Lawmakers will consider the proposals they return for regular session in February. The commission has met multiple times this year under the direction of Attorney General Mike Hunter. 

    The Oklahoma attorney general’s opioid commission has proposed changes to law enforcement, new rules for prescribers and increased data collection. The Oklahoman reports that the commission laid out five initial recommendations during a meeting Tuesday. Lawmakers will consider the proposals they return for regular session in February. The commission has met multiple times this year under the direction of Attorney General Mike Hunter. 

  • Trump celebrates after Congress wraps up massive tax package

    Trump celebrates after Congress wraps up massive tax package

    Wednesday, December 20 2017 3:31 AM EST2017-12-20 08:31:33 GMT
    Wednesday, December 20 2017 3:38 PM EST2017-12-20 20:38:07 GMT

    President Donald Trump cheered the lawmakers on, eager to claim his first major legislative victory.

    President Donald Trump cheered the lawmakers on, eager to claim his first major legislative victory.

    •   
Powered by Frankly