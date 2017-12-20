Oklahoma high court reverses itself in Syrian torture case - KSWO, Lawton, OK- Wichita Falls, TX: News, Weather, Sports. ABC, 24/7, Telemundo -

Oklahoma high court reverses itself in Syrian torture case

Source RNN Source RNN

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) - A state Supreme Court has decided a man who says he was tortured in his home country of Syria after converting to Christianity can take legal action against an Oklahoma church for publishing his name and baptism online.

The Oklahoma Supreme Court released its 5-4 opinion on Tuesday. It reverses a February decision in which justices decided to let stand a lower court ruling dismissing the case. The case now returns to a Tulsa district court to consider on its merit.

The plaintiff is a former Muslim identified only as "John Doe" who says after his baptism in 2012 at the First Presbyterian Church in Tulsa he returned to Syria and was kidnapped, tortured and nearly beheaded by radical Muslims who learned of his baptism online.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • Local NewsNewsMore>>

  • Prosecutor: Getting team sex assault case info 'difficult'

    Prosecutor: Getting team sex assault case info 'difficult'

    Wednesday, December 20 2017 3:39 PM EST2017-12-20 20:39:59 GMT

    A prosecutor says it's been "frustratingly difficult" obtaining key details from an Oklahoma school district being investigated for failing to immediately alert police after a 16-year-old football player said...

    A prosecutor says it's been "frustratingly difficult" obtaining key details from an Oklahoma school district being investigated for failing to immediately alert police after a 16-year-old football player said he was...

  • Oklahoma opioid commission creates proposal for lawmakers

    Oklahoma opioid commission creates proposal for lawmakers

    Wednesday, December 20 2017 3:41 PM EST2017-12-20 20:41:04 GMT

    The Oklahoma attorney general’s opioid commission has proposed changes to law enforcement, new rules for prescribers and increased data collection. The Oklahoman reports that the commission laid out five initial recommendations during a meeting Tuesday. Lawmakers will consider the proposals they return for regular session in February. The commission has met multiple times this year under the direction of Attorney General Mike Hunter. 

    The Oklahoma attorney general’s opioid commission has proposed changes to law enforcement, new rules for prescribers and increased data collection. The Oklahoman reports that the commission laid out five initial recommendations during a meeting Tuesday. Lawmakers will consider the proposals they return for regular session in February. The commission has met multiple times this year under the direction of Attorney General Mike Hunter. 

  • Trump celebrates after Congress wraps up massive tax package

    Trump celebrates after Congress wraps up massive tax package

    Wednesday, December 20 2017 3:31 AM EST2017-12-20 08:31:33 GMT
    Wednesday, December 20 2017 3:38 PM EST2017-12-20 20:38:07 GMT

    President Donald Trump cheered the lawmakers on, eager to claim his first major legislative victory.

    President Donald Trump cheered the lawmakers on, eager to claim his first major legislative victory.

    •   
Powered by Frankly