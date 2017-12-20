Former Oklahoma day care owner sentenced in infant death

NORMAN, Okla. (AP) — A former Oklahoma day care owner has been formally sentenced to life in prison with the possibility of parole for the death of an infant in her care.

The Norman Transcript reports that a judge on Wednesday followed a jury recommendation in sentencing 47-year-old Melissa Dawn Clark.

Clark was convicted of first-degree murder in October for the 2016 death of 4-month-old Braelyn Zachary. Prosecutors say Clark shook the infant at her day care center in Noble, about 30 miles (48 kilometers) southeast of Oklahoma City.

Clark says she accidentally dropped the baby.

The Oklahoma Medical Examiner’s Office found the child died of blunt force trauma to the head.