Motorcycle accident sends one to hospital in Duncan

One person went to the hospital after a crash on Highway 81 in Duncan on Wednesday afternoon.

Police say a man was driving a motorcycle recklessly and following a truck northbound on 81 when the truck changed lanes to avoid a car which was turning into a parking lot. The man on the motorcycle did not see the car in time and was unable to stop causing him to lay his bike down. The bike continued sliding into the car in front of him, damaging that vehicle.

Witnesses said the man was laying on the road until first responders arrived. Police say he was taken to the hospital by a family member who arrived on scene. No one was injured in the car hit by the motorcycle.

There is no word on the extent of the motorcyclist's injuries.

