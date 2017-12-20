EMS students buy Christmas gifts with virtual dollars earned during the school year

LAWTON, OK (KSWO)- Some Eisenhower Middle School students now have the perfect gifts for their families and they paid for them with money they earned at school.

Sixth through eighth graders purchased items with virtual dollars they've earned throughout the school year at their annual Christmas auction. Their teacher, Nicole Hall, pays them for things like showing up on time and coming in for extra tutoring.

They are also ‘billed’ when they do not do their homework or disrupt the class.

Hall says the students track their money on a checkbook register. In addition to teaching them math, they're also learning an important life skill.

"Since parents go to work and they get paid for doing their job, that's the idea that we have in here. This is their job-- to be in class on time, to do their job, and be prepared.”



All of the items at the auction were donated by faculty members. After purchase, the students could wrap their gifts at school before taking them home.

