Prosecutor: Getting team sex assault case info 'difficult'

BIXBY, Okla. (AP) - A prosecutor says it's been "frustratingly difficult" obtaining key details from an Oklahoma school district being investigated for failing to immediately alert police after a 16-year-old football player said he was sexually assaulted by several teammates.

Prosecutor Matt Ballard in a statement Wednesday addressed criticism from Bixby school board members who called on Ballard to correct what they said are factual errors in a case affidavit. The board didn't specify what was wrong.

School officials are accused of waiting eight days to report what was first deemed a "hazing incident" after the boy told officials a teammate had inserted a pool cue into his anus through his shorts while others restrained him.

The boy said he was assaulted in September during a team event at the home of ex-Superintendent Kyle Wood, who resigned Tuesday.

