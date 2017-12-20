Prosecutor: Getting team sex assault case info 'difficult' - KSWO, Lawton, OK- Wichita Falls, TX: News, Weather, Sports. ABC, 24/7, Telemundo -

Prosecutor: Getting team sex assault case info 'difficult'

By The Associated Press

BIXBY, Okla. (AP) - A prosecutor says it's been "frustratingly difficult" obtaining key details from an Oklahoma school district being investigated for failing to immediately alert police after a 16-year-old football player said he was sexually assaulted by several teammates.

Prosecutor Matt Ballard in a statement Wednesday addressed criticism from Bixby school board members who called on Ballard to correct what they said are factual errors in a case affidavit. The board didn't specify what was wrong.

School officials are accused of waiting eight days to report what was first deemed a "hazing incident" after the boy told officials a teammate had inserted a pool cue into his anus through his shorts while others restrained him.

The boy said he was assaulted in September during a team event at the home of ex-Superintendent Kyle Wood, who resigned Tuesday.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

