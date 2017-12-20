Oklahoma opioid commission creates proposal for lawmakers - KSWO, Lawton, OK- Wichita Falls, TX: News, Weather, Sports. ABC, 24/7, Telemundo -

Oklahoma opioid commission creates proposal for lawmakers

By Rhiannon Poolaw, Digital Producer
Connect

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — The Oklahoma attorney general’s opioid commission has proposed changes to law enforcement, new rules for prescribers and increased data collection.

The Oklahoman reports that the commission laid out five initial recommendations during a meeting Tuesday. Lawmakers will consider the proposals they return for regular session in February. The commission has met multiple times this year under the direction of Attorney General Mike Hunter.

The commission’s proposal included suggestions for lawmakers to create penalties for trafficking fentanyl and requiring doctors to use electronic prescriptions.

Terri White is the commissioner of the Oklahoma Department of Mental Health and Substance Abuse Services. She says about 9,000 people in the state used medication-assisted treatment last year.

  • Local NewsNewsMore>>

  • Triumphant Trump celebrates tax win _ but some fear backlash

    Triumphant Trump celebrates tax win _ but some fear backlash

    Wednesday, December 20 2017 3:31 AM EST2017-12-20 08:31:33 GMT
    Wednesday, December 20 2017 7:15 PM EST2017-12-21 00:15:15 GMT

    President Donald Trump cheered the lawmakers on, eager to claim his first major legislative victory.

    President Donald Trump cheered the lawmakers on, eager to claim his first major legislative victory.

  • Congress deals pair of blows to 'Obamacare'

    Congress deals pair of blows to 'Obamacare'

    Wednesday, December 20 2017 2:21 PM EST2017-12-20 19:21:26 GMT
    Wednesday, December 20 2017 7:13 PM EST2017-12-21 00:13:56 GMT

    Congress is dealing two blows to President Barack Obama's health law.

    Congress is dealing two blows to President Barack Obama's health law.

  • Expert: New route may have distracted engineer before crash

    Expert: New route may have distracted engineer before crash

    Wednesday, December 20 2017 3:30 AM EST2017-12-20 08:30:53 GMT
    Wednesday, December 20 2017 7:12 PM EST2017-12-21 00:12:59 GMT

    A federal official told The Associated Press that investigators are looking into whether the engineer was distracted by the presence of an employee-in-training next to him in the locomotive.

    A federal official told The Associated Press that investigators are looking into whether the engineer was distracted by the presence of an employee-in-training next to him in the locomotive.

    •   
Powered by Frankly