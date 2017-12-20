Oklahoma opioid commission creates proposal for lawmakers

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — The Oklahoma attorney general’s opioid commission has proposed changes to law enforcement, new rules for prescribers and increased data collection.

The Oklahoman reports that the commission laid out five initial recommendations during a meeting Tuesday. Lawmakers will consider the proposals they return for regular session in February. The commission has met multiple times this year under the direction of Attorney General Mike Hunter.

The commission’s proposal included suggestions for lawmakers to create penalties for trafficking fentanyl and requiring doctors to use electronic prescriptions.

Terri White is the commissioner of the Oklahoma Department of Mental Health and Substance Abuse Services. She says about 9,000 people in the state used medication-assisted treatment last year.