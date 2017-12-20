Great Plains Improvement Foundation gives local families food and presents

President Donald Trump cheered the lawmakers on, eager to claim his first major legislative victory.
Congress is dealing two blows to President Barack Obama's health law.
A federal official told The Associated Press that investigators are looking into whether the engineer was distracted by the presence of an employee-in-training next to him in the locomotive.
Three brand new, state-of-the-art scoreboards are being installed in Duncan High School's gymnasium. Duncan is just the second school in the entire state to get them. They're ten feet tall and 14 feet long. Two of them are being installed in the gymnasium. Another is going in the wrestling facility. The athletic coordinator says securing the funds to buy them was a team effort.
A 2016 Walters High School football player is moving on to NCAA Division One. Cade Baumann signed a letter of intent today to play for the University of Tulsa. That's after a standout freshman year at Northeastern Oklahoma A&M in Miami. Baumann was named to the defensive all-conference team after recording seven sacks for a loss of 27 yards. He also had 23 solo tackles. In addition to his performance on the field, Baumann maintains a 3.8 GPA in the classroom....
