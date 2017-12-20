UPDATE: Warrant issued for Velma man shot by grandmother

STEPHENS COUNTY, OK (KSWO) – An arrest warrant has been issued for a man that was sent to a Duncan hospital late Tuesday afternoon after Stephens County authorities say his grandmother shot him.

Dakotah S. Wright, 28, had a Stephens County Arrest Warrant issued today for domestic abuse in the presence of a child.

According to authorities, the grandmother called for help after her adult grandson began threatening people and she shot him around 4:10 p.m. at a home near Velma. The victim says that Wright struck her in the face while she was holding an infant.

Wright was shot in his thigh and is expected to recover.

The shooting is still under investigation and no arrests have been made. The sheriff says his department is working on a report for the District Attorney to decide if charges should be filed.

