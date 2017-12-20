UPDATE: Warrant issued for Velma man shot by grandmother - KSWO, Lawton, OK- Wichita Falls, TX: News, Weather, Sports. ABC, 24/7, Telemundo -

UPDATE: Warrant issued for Velma man shot by grandmother

By Rhiannon Poolaw, Digital Producer
Connect

STEPHENS COUNTY, OK (KSWO) – An arrest warrant has been issued for a man that was sent to a Duncan hospital late Tuesday afternoon after Stephens County authorities say his grandmother shot him.

READ MORE: Sheriff: Man shot by grandmother near Velma

Dakotah S. Wright, 28, had a Stephens County Arrest Warrant issued today for domestic abuse in the presence of a child.

According to authorities, the grandmother called for help after her adult grandson began threatening people and she shot him around 4:10 p.m. at a home near Velma. The victim says that Wright struck her in the face while she was holding an infant.

Wright was shot in his thigh and is expected to recover.

The shooting is still under investigation and no arrests have been made. The sheriff says his department is working on a report for the District Attorney to decide if charges should be filed.

Copyright 2017 KSWO. All rights reserved.

  • Local NewsNewsMore>>

  • Expert: New route may have distracted engineer before crash

    Expert: New route may have distracted engineer before crash

    Wednesday, December 20 2017 3:30 AM EST2017-12-20 08:30:53 GMT
    Wednesday, December 20 2017 7:12 PM EST2017-12-21 00:12:59 GMT

    A federal official told The Associated Press that investigators are looking into whether the engineer was distracted by the presence of an employee-in-training next to him in the locomotive.

    A federal official told The Associated Press that investigators are looking into whether the engineer was distracted by the presence of an employee-in-training next to him in the locomotive.

  • Triumphant Trump celebrates tax win _ but some fear backlash

    Triumphant Trump celebrates tax win _ but some fear backlash

    Wednesday, December 20 2017 3:31 AM EST2017-12-20 08:31:33 GMT
    Wednesday, December 20 2017 7:11 PM EST2017-12-21 00:11:59 GMT

    President Donald Trump cheered the lawmakers on, eager to claim his first major legislative victory.

    President Donald Trump cheered the lawmakers on, eager to claim his first major legislative victory.

  • Congress deals pair of blows to 'Obamacare'

    Congress deals pair of blows to 'Obamacare'

    Wednesday, December 20 2017 2:21 PM EST2017-12-20 19:21:26 GMT
    Wednesday, December 20 2017 5:54 PM EST2017-12-20 22:54:41 GMT

    Congress is dealing two blows to President Barack Obama's health law.

    Congress is dealing two blows to President Barack Obama's health law.

    •   
Powered by Frankly