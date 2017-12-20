Walters HS football player signs with the University of Tulsa

WALTERS, OK (KSWO)- A 2016 Walters High School football player is moving on to NCAA Division One. Cade Baumann signed a letter of intent today to play for the University of Tulsa.

That's after a standout 2017 season at Northeastern Oklahoma A&M in Miami. Baumann was named to the defensive all-conference team after recording seven sacks for a loss of 27 yards. He also had 23 solo tackles.

In addition to his performance on the field, Baumann maintains a 3.8 GPA in the classroom.

Copyright 2017 KSWO. All rights reserved.