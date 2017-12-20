Duncan High School gets state-of-the-art scoreboards

DUNCAN, OK (KSWO)- Three brand new, state-of-the-art scoreboards are being installed in Duncan High School's gymnasium.



Duncan is just the second school in the entire state to get them. They're ten feet tall and 14 feet long.

Two of them are being installed in the gymnasium. Another is going in the wrestling facility.

The athletic coordinator says securing the funds to buy them was a team effort. They used money left over from the football program's new turf project, along with private funds and a grant from the McCasland Foundation.

"We're proud of the commitment our community has made, our administration. Because it takes a team effort to get these funds raised to do this, it also takes an administration that is willing to look outside the box and see that improvements can be made and that they're able to be done in the end,” said Craig Benson.

Benson says the project has been in the works for about eight months. He says the scoreboards also include a space for advertisements which will help generate money for the school.

