Family sets up Christmas toy drive for late son

LAWTON, OK (KSWO) - A Lawton family is putting together a toy drive in memory of their son who was shot and killed earlier this year, collecting toys at various locations across town to give to kids in local hospitals on Christmas morning.

Dalton Freiheit's dad, Michael said they wanted to do this because Dalton loved kids and they want to put a smile on kids’ faces even though they're spending Christmas in the hospital.

"To think about somebody else, that's what Christmas is all about, that's what Dalton was all about," he said.

Freiheit said if Dalton was still here, he'd be trying to get more toys for the kids.

"Trying to do burnout contest, I mean he would've tried to fill up the back of his truck and he would've been the first one there to give gifts," he said.

Dalton was fatally shot the morning of September third, so they're doing this in his memory.

"He loved life, he loved trucks, he loved hanging out with friends. I mean, one of the only people I know you'd call him at 3 a.m. for a friend and he'd be there," Freiheit said.

He said this Christmas without his son is going to be hard.

"It won't go away, it won't get easier, but maybe it will be more bearable," he said.

He said the box at Eye Candi Fitness has been emptied twice already – and there's a lot of donations from people at American Phoenix, where Dalton used to work.

"It just shows that there's still a heart and open hands in the community," Freiheit said.

The drive is something they're doing to keep their son's memory alive.

"We want to keep it positive, however, we can and just let his memory alive. A generous person, special soul," he said.

They'll be wrapping the gifts this weekend and then Christmas morning they'll dress up like elves and Santa to deliver the toys at both hospitals. Anyone wanting to help can take donations to the boxes set up at Real Estate Experts, Eye Candi Fitness, Stephanie La Plante-Perou, and American Phoenix.

