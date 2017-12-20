Passengers injured in Lawton crash

LAWTON, OK (KSWO) – A few people suffered minor injuries after a two-car crash in Lawton.

The accident happened around 8 p.m. near Northwest 12th and Euclid.

Police said a black car hit a silver car while it was parked on Euclid.

Some people who were in the parked car were hurt, but not taken to a hospital.

LPD blamed driver inattention for the crash.

