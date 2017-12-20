Burglary arrest helps Lawton officers solve other burglaries

LAWTON, OK (KSWO)

Some Lawton officers are getting credit for helping solve several burglary cases after arresting a man for a burglary earlier this week.



Lawton Police department is recognizing Sergeant Mark Geer and other officers for their help in arresting this man, Octavian Wilson.



Police say after officers responded to a burglary at a home on Sunday, they located Wilson a short time later and discovered he was also driving a stolen vehicle.

They say he confessed to stealing the vehicle and other items, along with burglarizing other homes which led to several other burglary cases getting solved.



