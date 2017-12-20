Burglary arrest helps Lawton officers solve other burglaries - KSWO, Lawton, OK- Wichita Falls, TX: News, Weather, Sports. ABC, 24/7, Telemundo -

Burglary arrest helps Lawton officers solve other burglaries

By Paula Van Drisse, Anchor
Connect
Source: Lawton Police Dept. Source: Lawton Police Dept.

LAWTON, OK (KSWO)

Some Lawton officers are getting credit for helping solve several burglary cases after arresting a man for a burglary earlier this week.

Lawton Police department is recognizing Sergeant Mark Geer and other officers for their help in arresting this man, Octavian Wilson.

Police say after officers responded to a burglary at a home on Sunday, they located Wilson a short time later and discovered he was also driving a stolen vehicle. 

They say he confessed to stealing the vehicle and other items, along with burglarizing other homes which led to several other burglary cases getting solved.

Copyright 2017 KSWO. All rights reserved.

  • Local NewsNewsMore>>

  • Triumphant Trump celebrates tax win _ but some fear backlash

    Triumphant Trump celebrates tax win _ but some fear backlash

    Wednesday, December 20 2017 3:31 AM EST2017-12-20 08:31:33 GMT
    Thursday, December 21 2017 1:02 AM EST2017-12-21 06:02:09 GMT

    President Donald Trump cheered the lawmakers on, eager to claim his first major legislative victory.

    President Donald Trump cheered the lawmakers on, eager to claim his first major legislative victory.

  • Expert: New route may have distracted engineer before crash

    Expert: New route may have distracted engineer before crash

    Wednesday, December 20 2017 3:30 AM EST2017-12-20 08:30:53 GMT
    Thursday, December 21 2017 1:01 AM EST2017-12-21 06:01:37 GMT

    A federal official told The Associated Press that investigators are looking into whether the engineer was distracted by the presence of an employee-in-training next to him in the locomotive.

    A federal official told The Associated Press that investigators are looking into whether the engineer was distracted by the presence of an employee-in-training next to him in the locomotive.

  • Major US companies say workers will see some of tax windfall

    Major US companies say workers will see some of tax windfall

    Wednesday, December 20 2017 4:51 PM EST2017-12-20 21:51:05 GMT
    Thursday, December 21 2017 12:22 AM EST2017-12-21 05:22:47 GMT

    At least three major companies are building goodwill in the wake of President Donald Trump's tax cuts by finding ways to pass along some of their likely savings to employees.

    At least three major companies are building goodwill in the wake of President Donald Trump's tax cuts by finding ways to pass along some of their likely savings to employees.

    •   
Powered by Frankly