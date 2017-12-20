Community helps teacher and family recoup after fire - KSWO, Lawton, OK- Wichita Falls, TX: News, Weather, Sports. ABC, 24/7, Telemundo -

Community helps teacher and family recoup after fire

By Haley Wilson, Reporter
LAWTON, OK (KSWO) - This week, Lawton, Indiahoma, and Cache communities came together to collect donations for a local educator who lost almost everything days before Christmas. We told you over the weekend about the fire that destroyed Kathryn Walka's home.

She works as a teacher's aide at Crosby Park, and all week the school has been gathering donations to help Walka and her family get back on their feet. Crosby Park’s principal, Dana Moore, where Walka works said it's not just the school, several other LPS schools and even some local businesses have all chipped in to help.
"You talk about six degrees of separation, there are lots of people that know each other that know someone else, and the communities have come together, and that's what Christmas is about, helping each other and lifting each other up."

Walka said she's been overwhelmed by the generosity of the communities, so close to the holiday.

