Policy changes for Mount Scott

LAWTON, OK (KSWO) – The Wichita Mountains Wildlife Refuge is changing policies at Mount Scott to better protect the growing number of people visiting the mountain.

From now on, the winding two-lane road up the mountain will be open only to pedestrians and bicyclists from six in the morning to 9:30 a.m.

During that time, visiting groups will be limited to eight people or fewer, and all visitors must remain on pavement until sunrise.

Then, from 9:30 to sunset, the road will only be open to motor traffic, at which point pedestrians and cyclists will be barred from the road.

Refuge officials are making the change to reduce hazards for drivers and pedestrians on the narrow road.

