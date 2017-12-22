LPD make 3 arrests in malicious vandalism case

A Lawton family still needs your help after vandals destroyed their home over Thanksgiving.

A family that was getting ready to move into a home they just bought is now having to pay thousands of dollars in repairs after it was vandalized this weekend.

Jared Smith, and two others, are accused of breaking into a Lawton home and vandalizing it over the Thanksgiving weekend. (Source LPD)

Lawton police have made three arrests in connection with a home vandalism we have been telling you about since it happened.

According to police 19-year-old Jarrod Smith, along with two minors aged 14 and 15, were taken into custody by police and charged with felony Malicious Damage to Property.

The three are accused of breaking into the home on Thanksgiving weekend. The house had holes punched in the walls and paint was spread across the house on the walls, carpet and in the bathroom.

The homeowners had just purchased the home and were preparing it to move in, but now have spent the last month trying to clean up the mess left behind.

According to court documents, Smith posted $2,500 bail on Thursday.

The Lawton Police Department said they were thankful for tips which were called in from the community which helped lead to the arrest of the three suspects.

