LPD make 3 arrests in malicious vandalism case - KSWO, Lawton, OK- Wichita Falls, TX: News, Weather, Sports. ABC, 24/7, Telemundo -

LPD make 3 arrests in malicious vandalism case

By Jarred Burk, Digital Content Manager
Bio
Connect
Biography
Jared Smith, and two others, are accused of breaking into a Lawton home and vandalizing it over the Thanksgiving weekend. (Source LPD) Jared Smith, and two others, are accused of breaking into a Lawton home and vandalizing it over the Thanksgiving weekend. (Source LPD)
LAWTON, Ok (KSWO) -

Lawton police have made three arrests in connection with a home vandalism we have been telling you about since it happened.

According to police 19-year-old Jarrod Smith, along with two minors aged 14 and 15, were taken into custody by police and charged with felony Malicious Damage to Property.

The three are accused of breaking into the home on Thanksgiving weekend. The house had holes punched in the walls and paint was spread across the house on the walls, carpet and in the bathroom. 

The homeowners had just purchased the home and were preparing it to move in, but now have spent the last month trying to clean up the mess left behind.

According to court documents, Smith posted $2,500 bail on Thursday.

The Lawton Police Department said they were thankful for tips which were called in from the community which helped lead to the arrest of the three suspects.

Copyright 2017 KSWO. All Rights Reserved.

  • Local NewsNewsMore>>

  • Sessions wants review of Obama-era Hezbollah investigations

    Sessions wants review of Obama-era Hezbollah investigations

    Friday, December 22 2017 7:32 PM EST2017-12-23 00:32:17 GMT
    Saturday, December 23 2017 9:03 AM EST2017-12-23 14:03:23 GMT

    Attorney General Jeff Sessions is ordering a review of the Obama administration's handling of a DEA program targeting drug trafficking by Iranian-backed Hezbollah.

    Attorney General Jeff Sessions is ordering a review of the Obama administration's handling of a DEA program targeting drug trafficking by Iranian-backed Hezbollah.

  • New year to be a challenge for Republicans in Congress

    New year to be a challenge for Republicans in Congress

    Saturday, December 23 2017 2:42 AM EST2017-12-23 07:42:20 GMT
    Saturday, December 23 2017 8:12 AM EST2017-12-23 13:12:47 GMT

    Congressional Republicans are looking ahead at a new year of lawmaking that will almost certainly require Democratic votes if they want to get anything done.

    Congressional Republicans are looking ahead at a new year of lawmaking that will almost certainly require Democratic votes if they want to get anything done.

  • Russian hackers hunted journalists in years-long campaign

    Russian hackers hunted journalists in years-long campaign

    Friday, December 22 2017 2:11 AM EST2017-12-22 07:11:45 GMT
    Saturday, December 23 2017 7:03 AM EST2017-12-23 12:03:22 GMT

    An Associated Press investigation finds that Russia-aligned hackers tried to raid the email of 200 journalists around the world.

    An Associated Press investigation finds that Russia-aligned hackers tried to raid the email of 200 journalists around the world.

    •   
Powered by Frankly