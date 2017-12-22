Altus PD helps needy families thanks to anonymous donor

The Altus Police Department made Christmas a little brighter for 35 families thanks to an anonymous donor.

Altus Police Chief Tim Murphy said thanks to the donations, the department was able to deliver gifts, hams and turkeys to some residents who otherwise might not have had as much for Christmas. Those chosen came from a list of over 100 people which was provided by the Department of Human Services, churches, educators, home health affiliates and local law enforcement.

The department delivered everything on Thursday.

