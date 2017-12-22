Local homeless shelter preps for winter season - KSWO, Lawton, OK- Wichita Falls, TX: News, Weather, Sports. ABC, 24/7, Telemundo -

Local homeless shelter preps for winter season

The C. Carter Crane homeless shelter is preparing to help those in need as temperatures begin to drop this winter. [Source KSWO] The C. Carter Crane homeless shelter is preparing to help those in need as temperatures begin to drop this winter. [Source KSWO]
LAWTON, Ok (KSWO) -

With temperatures dropping, the C. Carter Crane homeless shelter is preparing to see more people trying to escape the cold.

"I pray for people out there in this weather right now because you don't know if they're going to make it or not,” said resident Brian Smith.

Smith said he traveled to C. Carter Crane homeless shelter from Oklahoma City. He's been at the shelter since Thanksgiving and said he's grateful for a place to call home.

"I'm blessed I'm thankful,” said Smith.

Smith said he's trying to build himself up to hopefully get back to his children soon. Director Edith McKinley said that is the shelter's goal -- to lend a helping hand to those in need and provide a place to lay their head.

"These people need to come in out of the cold,” said McKinley. “They need to feel safe. They need, of course, to be warm and protected from the elements, we all want that. It's just basic needs and that's what we are here to provide."

Smith said he's thankful for the shelter and the opportunity to get on his feet without worrying about where he will sleep.

"I don't have to be out in the elements or wondering what I am going to do until I go to work, how I'm going to eat or how I'm going to get warm,” said Smith.

The C. Carter Crane homeless shelter needs donations including men's clothing, food and paper products. If you'd like to donate you can contact the shelter at (580) 248-0936.

