Stolen Christmas decorations ruins woman's holiday

By Haley Wilson, Reporter
LAWTON, OK (KSWO) - A Lawton woman said her Christmas is ruined after thieves stole the decorations from her yard just days before the holiday. 

Florence King said the Christmas spotlight projector was stolen from her yard while she was out Thursday afternoon. She said she decorates her yard for all the major holidays every year and this attack on her passion project left her heartbroken at a time where everyone should be happy.

"And that's all I want, you know? For people to be happy…to share, to get one another, being kind to people. But this here, this year has just got my heart so bad,” King said. "My heart is so breaking, I'm not putting up anything next year, 'cause I'm not giving nobody another chance to steal again. If they're gonna steal they're gonna steal from someone else, but not from me again."

King said that though the theft has left her heartbroken, she has faith the thieves will face justice.

Copyright 2017 KSWO. All rights reserved.

