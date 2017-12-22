Trail of Fear gets Christmas makeover - KSWO, Lawton, OK- Wichita Falls, TX: News, Weather, Sports. ABC, 24/7, Telemundo -

Trail of Fear gets Christmas makeover

By Haley Wilson, Reporter
COMANCHE CO., OK (KSWO) - It's the weekend before Christmas, and the Christmas spirit is spreading across southwest Oklahoma with the Trail of Fear, a Halloween venue, transforming into the Trail of Cheer.

The Trail of Cheer includes two barns decked out in holiday decorations.

The first barn houses a varied assortment of unique Christmas trees,such as trees hanging from the ceiling and trees with part of their center cut out and a winter scene in the middle.

At the other barn, the owner and workers have activities for kids. The kids can meet and take pictures with Santa, roast s'mores, and play games. It also includes three special trees representing the past, present and future.  On the future tree, people can write down their future goals.

The owner of the Trail of Cheer explained the holiday transformation, saying he loves having people come out.

"I think personally this is kinda what Christmas is all about is sharing your talents with family and friends,” Robert Wright said.

The barn filled with trees is a project Wright works on most of the year. While the event is free, attendees can find some items for purchase in Santa's workshop, like ornaments, wreaths and stockings kids can decorate along with concessions. 

Saturday will the last night of Trail of Cheer from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. Directions can be found at their website.

