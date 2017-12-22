Shriners give gifts to patients in CCMH’s Starlight Ward

Attorney General Jeff Sessions is ordering a review of the Obama administration's handling of a DEA program targeting drug trafficking by Iranian-backed Hezbollah.
Congressional Republicans are looking ahead at a new year of lawmaking that will almost certainly require Democratic votes if they want to get anything done.
An Associated Press investigation finds that Russia-aligned hackers tried to raid the email of 200 journalists around the world.
A Texas sheriff says the death of a 6-year-old boy shot and killed by a stray bullet when deputies near San Antonio opened fire on a wanted felon is a 'tragic accident'.
Apple iPhone owners are suing the tech giant for alleged consumer fraud for not disclosing sooner it issued software updates that deliberately slowed older-model phones so aging batteries lasted longer.
