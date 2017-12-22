Shriners give gifts to patients in CCMH’s Starlight Ward - KSWO, Lawton, OK- Wichita Falls, TX: News, Weather, Sports. ABC, 24/7, Telemundo -

Shriners give gifts to patients in CCMH’s Starlight Ward

By Paula Van Drisse, Anchor
LAWTON, OK (KSWO)-A local organization delivered Christmas gifts on Friday to those spending the holiday in the hospital.

Menes Shrine Temple 32 of the national Shrine organization collected gifts for Comanche County Memorial Hospital's Starlight Ward.

The Shriners brought wrapped presents for both the young patients and the adults in the ward, a Christmas opportunity they're grateful for.

John McNel, a member of the Menes Shrine Temple 32 says,
"Well, that's what our organization's all about: giving, being a beneficial and a charitable organization with the ability and the desire to give to the children and adults and to the Lawton-Fort Sill community."

The gifts were funded through the membership of the Shriner organization, and the Temple itself.

