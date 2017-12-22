Soldier returns home for Christmas

LAWTON, OK (KSWO) - A local veteran returned home for the holidays on Friday night and was given a tribal welcome.

Aviation Ordinanceman 2nd Class Jessica Mahaffey was warmly greeted with a celebration at the Lawton Airport , courtesy of the Comanche Nation. The Indiahoma native was welcomed with war songs, gifts and a special ceremony thanking her for her service. Ron Mahsctky said the late-evening welcome was one the tribe was happy to provide.

"You know, she ain't been home in a long time, and it's a great thing to come back to-- especially to this," he said.

Mahaffey spent the past two years deployed, serving aboard the USS George H.W. Bush. She said she was touched by the love and support of her community and is happy to be back for the holidays.

