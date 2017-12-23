2 die in head-on collision in Comanche County on Friday night

Two people, a woman and child, were killed in a vehicle crash on Friday night south of Geronimo. (Source: KSWO)

Two people were killed and five others were sent to the hospital after a head-on collision just north of the Comanche-Cotton County line on Friday night.

According to the OHP, a vehicle being driven by Arlington, Texas resident Cheyenne Castillo, 20, was driving north on U.S. 277 about one mile south of Geronimo. She had two kids, aged 15 and 1, in the car with her.

The other vehicle, being driven by 43-year-old Rocky Benefiel of Walters, was driving south on 277 at the time of the accident. Benefiel had three people in the car with him -- 31-year-old Savannah Benefiel and two kids aged 8 and 4.

The two vehicles collided head-on. The cause of the crash is still under investigation by the Oklahoma Highway Patrol.

Castillo was transported to Comanche County Memorial Hospital and later transferred to United Regional Hospital in Wichita Falls in critical condition with multiple injuries. Her 8-year-old passenger was admitted into CCMH with critical injuries. The 1-year-old was pronounced dead at CCMH.

Mr. Benefiel was taken to CCMH, treated and released. The 8-year-old in the vehicle was taken to CCMH and then transferred to Children's Medical Center in Dallas in critical condition. The 4-year-old was treated and released at CCMH. Mrs. Benefiel was flown by Survival Flight to CCMH where she was pronounced dead.

Seat belts were in use by both drivers and the youngest two children were in child car seats at the time of the crash.

