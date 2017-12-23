Road opened after two-vehicle crash - KSWO, Lawton, OK- Wichita Falls, TX: News, Weather, Sports. ABC, 24/7, Telemundo -

Road opened after two-vehicle crash

By Alexander Figueroa, Producer
Connect
Source: KSWO Source: KSWO

COMANCHE COUNTY, OK (KSWO) -New at ten, the roadway has reopened after a major crash south of Geronimo.

Officials say it happened around 5 p.m. Friday evening on US 277 and  Logue Chapel.

A medical helicopter was called to the scene, though it's unclear the conditions of those involved in the crash.

The crash left both north and southbound lanes of traffic on 277 closed for about three hours.

Oklahoma Highway Patrol is expected to release more information as it becomes available.  

Copyright 2017 KSWO. All rights reserved.

  • Local NewsNewsMore>>

  • Sessions wants review of Obama-era Hezbollah investigations

    Sessions wants review of Obama-era Hezbollah investigations

    Friday, December 22 2017 7:32 PM EST2017-12-23 00:32:17 GMT
    Saturday, December 23 2017 9:03 AM EST2017-12-23 14:03:23 GMT

    Attorney General Jeff Sessions is ordering a review of the Obama administration's handling of a DEA program targeting drug trafficking by Iranian-backed Hezbollah.

    Attorney General Jeff Sessions is ordering a review of the Obama administration's handling of a DEA program targeting drug trafficking by Iranian-backed Hezbollah.

  • New year to be a challenge for Republicans in Congress

    New year to be a challenge for Republicans in Congress

    Saturday, December 23 2017 2:42 AM EST2017-12-23 07:42:20 GMT
    Saturday, December 23 2017 8:12 AM EST2017-12-23 13:12:47 GMT

    Congressional Republicans are looking ahead at a new year of lawmaking that will almost certainly require Democratic votes if they want to get anything done.

    Congressional Republicans are looking ahead at a new year of lawmaking that will almost certainly require Democratic votes if they want to get anything done.

  • Russian hackers hunted journalists in years-long campaign

    Russian hackers hunted journalists in years-long campaign

    Friday, December 22 2017 2:11 AM EST2017-12-22 07:11:45 GMT
    Saturday, December 23 2017 7:03 AM EST2017-12-23 12:03:22 GMT

    An Associated Press investigation finds that Russia-aligned hackers tried to raid the email of 200 journalists around the world.

    An Associated Press investigation finds that Russia-aligned hackers tried to raid the email of 200 journalists around the world.

    •   
Powered by Frankly