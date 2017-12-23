Road opened after two-vehicle crash

COMANCHE COUNTY, OK (KSWO) -New at ten, the roadway has reopened after a major crash south of Geronimo.

Officials say it happened around 5 p.m. Friday evening on US 277 and Logue Chapel.

A medical helicopter was called to the scene, though it's unclear the conditions of those involved in the crash.

The crash left both north and southbound lanes of traffic on 277 closed for about three hours.

Oklahoma Highway Patrol is expected to release more information as it becomes available.

Copyright 2017 KSWO. All rights reserved.