Christmas Carnival at Medicine Park

MEDICINE PARK, OK (KSWO)- The 6th Old Fashioned Christmas Carnival was held at Medicine Park on Saturday.

Nearly 2000 toys were given out to kids at the park.

The carnival offered pony rides and fun entertainment for families at a discounted price.

Attendees got to watch the annual Christmas parade, and Santa himself was on-site to meet with kids.

He said he grateful they could hold the carnival, despite the weather Friday night.

"The Christmas god's are smiling upon us because the sun is showing and it's beautiful today,” said Mr. Claus.

Santa also spent time in his "toy box" where kids could meet him, take photos and grab more toys for Christmas.

