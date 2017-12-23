Christmas Carnival at Medicine Park

A federal judge in Seattle has partially lifted a Trump administration ban on certain refugees.
MEDICINE PARK, OK (KSWO)- The 6th Old Fashioned Christmas Carnival was held at Medicine Park on Saturday.
LAWTON, OK (KSWO)- On Saturday, over 50 families received Christmas baskets to make dinner for the holiday.
WICHITA COUNTY, TX (RNN Texoma) -The Wichita County Sheriff's Office is investigating a double murder. Sheriff David Duke said it happened Saturday around 3:45 p.m. in the 4500 block of Mourning Dove Lane.
Attorney General Jeff Sessions is ordering a review of the Obama administration's handling of a DEA program targeting drug trafficking by Iranian-backed Hezbollah.
