Local organization provides Christmas meals for families in need

LAWTON, OK (KSWO)- On Saturday, over 50 families received Christmas baskets to make dinner for the holiday.

That was all thanks to the 9th and 10th Buffalo Soldiers Association.

This is the 9th year the organization held the program.

Families were recommended and sponsored by chapter members. They were then able to stop by Lawton's Armed Services YMCA to pick up each box containing turkey, ham and more.

Vice President and Chapter Historian Wallace Moore said giving back is more than just part of the chapters mandate, but the reason for the season.

“We also have a responsibility of being good citizens in the community and this is just one way of giving back some of the bounties God has so graciously given to us,” said Moore.



The chapter will continue the giving spree into the next year with their scholarship programs. They will award three students with $500 to continue their education.

For more information, you can visit their Facebook page.

