Wichita County Sheriff Department investigating double murder

WICHITA COUNTY, TX (RNN Texoma) -The Wichita County Sheriff's Office is investigating a double murder.

Sheriff David Duke said it happened Saturday around 3:45 p.m. in the 4500 block of Mourning Dove Lane. He said they got a call from a man who told dispatch he shot two people. When deputies arrived at the house they found the suspect waiting for them on the front porch. The 37-year-old was arrested on the scene and Sheriff Duke said he is related to the victims. Inside the home deputies found a man and a woman believed to be in their late 60s, sitting in recliners with gunshot wounds to the head. Sheriff Duke said no motive is known at this time. The suspect is in custody and charged with two counts of capital murder.

