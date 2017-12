LAWTON, OK (KSWO)- Many of you may be waiting patiently for Santa to arrive at your home, the good news is there's a way you can track him.



"It's a sacred of responsibility to track Santa,” said Scott Miller. “To make sure that he makes his journey around the globe and that those presents are delivered."



U.S. Navy Captain Scott Miller is just one of 1500 volunteers working at the North American Aerospace Defense Command operations center to track Santa. Norad has tracked Santa for over 60 years.



The program started when a child called the headquarters by mistake trying to reach Mr. Claus. Miller said now they stay busy.



"There are almost 200-thousand calls that come in throughout the day,” said Miller.



Santa started his journey to deliver presents on Christmas Eve internationally.



Miller said he's already gone through Vietnam and Thailand.



"As far as Oklahoma, we know for sure that Santa and his sleigh will be arriving in the area around 9 p.m,” said Miller. “Somewhere between 9 p.m. and midnight he will deliver presents to all the boys and girls."



For all those on Santa’s list wondering what to do in the meantime---Miller said to go to bed early, be nice and leave something out for big Saint Nick.



"Santa don't forget he needs little snacks along the way so if you have some cookies those are his favorite and the reindeer love carrots,” said Miller. “Especially Rudolph to keep his nose burning brightly all night."

You can track Santa at http://noradsanta.org/ or call 1-877-HI-NORAD.

Copyright 2017 KSWO. All rights reserved.