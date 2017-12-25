Stephens County annual Christmas dinner feeds thousands

An Associated Press investigation finds that Russia-aligned hackers tried to raid the email of 200 journalists around the world.
Apple iPhone owners are suing the tech giant for alleged consumer fraud for not disclosing sooner it issued software updates that deliberately slowed older-model phones so aging batteries lasted longer.
A federal judge in Seattle has partially lifted a Trump administration ban on certain refugees.
Trump's frequent and blistering attacks on the nation's premier law enforcement agency have proven a tough challenge for the new FBI director.
