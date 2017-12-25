Stephens County annual Christmas dinner feeds thousands

STEPHENS COUNTY, OK (KSWO)-In Stephens County, nearly four thousand people and their families gathered at the Stephens County Fairgrounds for the 29th annual Stephens County Christmas dinner.

The Wright family traveled from Lawton to enjoy a hot meal at the Stephens County Christmas Dinner.



"We were up early this morning ready to come, and it was really good, the food was wonderful, and they need to do it for many more for people who don't have," said Wright.

Her son Rodney really enjoyed the food and spreading the Christmas joy with others.



"My favorite part was the ham and the gravy, it was really good and just being able to congregate and unite with people and being able to enjoy others company," said Wright.

For the past week nearly 400 volunteers have spent their time buying and making sure the food is ready.



"But it takes about three months planning to get all the food ordered and food preparation. We get all the supplies ordered," said Douglas.

Gary Douglas is the Board Director of the Stephens County Christmas Dinner. He said volunteers served about 600 pounds of turkey, 150 pounds of ham, 120 gallons of green beans and corn, and 80 gallons of giblet gravy. Douglas said their help and support goes a long way

"It's part of the community, it's a blessing in disguise for everybody," said Douglas.

Mother and daughter Kathy Nelson and Gina Allie have a passion for giving back.

"Well it's a good thing to help people out that's what it's all about," said Nelson.

"It's been great seeing everyone come in, and seeing how grateful they are when they walk in and support what we are doing. It's been a lot fun," said Allie.

Volunteers also provided hundreds of Christmas gifts for children to pick out. Douglas said this time of year it's all about making others happy.

"Jesus was born on Christmas Day and it's the season to remember. Its all about caring about the other person," said Douglas.

Volunteers also delivered meals to several people who didn't have transportation. They also took food to the police and fire departments and the Stephens County jail.

