Freezing rain contributes to crashes in SW OK

COMANCHE COUNTY, OK (KSWO)- Off and on freezing rain and drizzle is making travel dangerous at times in Texoma.



Oklahoma Highway Patrol worked two crashes this morning around 9:30 on I-44 at the Geronimo overpass.

The first happened in the northbound lanes. Troopers say a pickup lost control on the icy bridge and eventually flipped onto its top.

A short time later, another vehicle hit ice on the southbound bridge before crashing into the retaining wall.

OHP says nobody was hurt in either crash.

