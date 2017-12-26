Lawton Salvation Army meets Red Kettle Campaign goal

LAWTON, OK (KSWO)- The Salvation Army wants to thank the Lawton community for their generous donations in this year's Red Kettle Campaign and for helping them reach their goal of $100,000.



Major David Robinson says they were $200 over their goal.



Volunteers worked up to 40 hours a week ringing the bells and collecting your donations.



This money will help with all aspects of the Salvation Army's mission of serving others, such as providing food and shelter for those in need throughout the year.

